Sports

Eliud Kipchoge warms more hearts for winning SOYA award

January 12, 2019 11:12 am
3 Min Read
World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge displays his trophy after being named the 2018 Sportsman of the Year at the annual Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year awards (Soya) in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY
World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge displays his trophy after being named the 2018 Sportsman of the Year at the annual Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year awards (Soya) in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans have taken to social media to celebrate world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge who was on Friday named 2018 Sportsman of the Year after beating a strong field of six competitors at the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year awards (Soya) at Fort Jesus in Mombasa.

This was the second win for the legendary long-distance athlete in two years.

Kipchoge was widely expected to triumph following his exploits in the past year, and especially his record-breaking heroics at the Berlin marathon, followed by his crowning as the IAAF 2018 World Athlete of the Year.

The other candidates who the final shortlist in this category were the 3,000m steeplechase and Olympics and World champion Consenslus Kipruto, the 1,500m Commonwealth and World champion Elijah Manangoi, Kenya rugby sevens star William Ambaka and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi in what was a tight race.

OTHER WINNERS

In the women’s category, Beatrice Chepkoech, the Africa, continental and IAAF Diamond League series steeplechase sensation beat fellow athlete Hellen Obiri, star boxer Fatuma Zarika and rugby star Janet Okello to win the Sportswoman of the year award.

Rising star Angela Okutoyi won the girl’s category in the Most Promising player awards whilst Edward Zakayo who easily won the 5000m Commonwealth Games bronze scooped the boy’s award.

Athletics Kenya, Football Kenya Federation, Telkom Kenya, Harambee Stars, Gor Mahia also triumphed in various categories at the ceremony which was attended by among other Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho, Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and Ivorian sprinter Marie Josee Ta Lou.

But the day belonged to Kipchoge. Here are some of the congratulatory messages he received from the online community:

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
DAVID KWALIMWA

DAVID KWALIMWA

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.



Watch

KenyaBuzz

    Lit360