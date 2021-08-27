Elderly set for Sh30 billion Govt stipend

Labour CS Simon Chelugui and Partnership for Africa Social and Governance research (PASGR) Executive Diretcor Anthony Mveyange at a Nairobi hotel. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

The government has set aside Sh30 billion to cater for the National Safety Net Program (NSNP), which offers financial assistance to the elderly and needy in the country, in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary (CS) Simon Chelugui further explained that the program currently covers up to 1.3 million households, up from 500 in 2012.

“Up to 12% of our vulnerable population has benefitted from this program,” said Chelugui.

“To be specific, the Hunger Safety Net Programme demonstrates our commitment to reducing poverty as articulated in Kenya Vision 2030.”

The CS added that beyond the regular provision of cash transfers to beneficiaries In July 2021, the government provided a further Sh26.3 millionin payments to 12,054 benefiting households who met the eligibility criteria for nutrition through the cash and health education (NICHE) program.

“To further protect and mitigate on the impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic our government introduced the pandemic Response and Management Bill, 2020,” he said.

Chelagui spoke at a city hotel where he was the chief guest at the opening of Pan African conference on Inclusive and Just Social Protection in Africa.