Elachi was being used by the ‘system’ to divide the county govt – Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sensationally claimed that former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi was being used by the “system” to divide Nairobi County government.

Sonko alleged that Ms Elachi was being used by the system, which he claimed was made up of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho, to create divisions at the county government.

This is after the former nominated senator, on resigning, said Mr Sonko was fighting shadows and creating imaginary battles against her yet she had no differences with him.

Ms Elachi also alleged that the governor was part of reasons for her resignation citing aleged threats by Mr Sonko to her life and family.

Sonko was however at pains to explain how he played a critical role in ensuring that Ms Elachi was back to office as speaker after her impeachment and staying out in the cold for over a year yet she turned against him.

“Elachi was like my sister, a family friend. We worked together in the Senate and even after she was impeached I intervened and saw her return in office as speaker. However, she was being used by the system to divide Nairobi County government,” said Mr Sonko during JKL Show, adding that Ms Elachi is now a non-issue now and he does not want to talk about her anymore.

The City Hall boss laughed off claims that he is the most dangerous person in Kenya saying that that is a tag given to him by the “system” who is scared of him.

He added: “Those people saying Sonko is dangerous are the same people in the ‘system’. They are the ones who used Elachi to divide the county government. I am scaring the system and not the people who I am in good terms with.”

The former Makadara MP reiterated his loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta but told him to tame those around him whom he labelled “the system” saying they are painting him in bad light.

“The President is good but the system is spoiling for him. Action must be taken against them. Waeke chini na wachapwe viboko,” he said.