All eyes on Elachi as Nairobi County Assembly resumes from recess

Nairobi County Assembly resumes business on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a month-long recess with the unresolved issue of embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi likely to crop up again.

Elachi was controversially ousted from her office by the Members of the County Assembly eight months ago.

At the same time, the MCAs will also be scrutinizing the budget that is due next month and other bills already tabled before the House before it adjourned.

Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo said that the House will be looking into the 2019/2020 budget, Nairobi County Revenue Administration Bill and other bills which had already been brought before the House before it went on recess.

“We will be scrutinizing the budget, passing of the Revenue Bill and others which are in their second reading,” said the Matopeni MCA on Sunday.

IMPEACHED

Regarding Elachi, Mr Guyo said nothing has changed so far and there is no way back for her as the ward representatives had lost confidence in her.

“I am out of the country but I doubt if she will be allowed back. People lost confidence in her long time ago,” he said.

Elachi got a reprieve last month after the Employment and Labour Relations court quashed the decision by the Assembly to censure her arguing that the House committee had no powers or jurisdiction to impeach Ms Elachi without according her due process.

The court further prohibited the County Assembly from entertaining or debating any motion to remove Ms Elachi without according her due process.

Despite her reinstatement by the court, the MCAs have said that they will continue to treat the besieged Speaker as a stranger, vowing not to allow her back into the Assembly.

ACTING SPEAKER

Led by House leadership, the ward reps have said they will not allow Ms Elachi into County Assembly precincts as their Speaker, arguing that courts have no powers to interfere with legislative processes.

This is in spite of the former Nominated Senator extending an olive branch to the ward representatives calling for peace and close working relationship.

Ms Elachi has come under siege since her ouster in September last year which was followed by chaotic scenes in her attempts to make a comeback.

The county legislators went ahead to elect Ngara MCA Chege Mwaura as the Acting Speaker later that month. Mr Mwaura has been holding forte ever since.

Sought for comment, Ms Elachi refused to comment on the issue.