Eight-year-old falls to his death from flat balcony in Lucky Summer

An eight-year-old boy died on Saturday evening after he fell from the third floor of a flat in Lucky Summer estate, Nairobi on Saturday.

According the bereaved family, Andy Rawlins Waudo was playing in the balcony of their house when he fell three floors down.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL

He was rushed to Kemrif Hospital within the estate where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police who visited the scene declared it an accident but said an inquest had been opened into the incident.

The child’s body was moved to Kenyatta University Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

BURIED ALIVE

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was buried alive on Saturday afternoon when a wall that he and his friends were constructing collapsed in Kawangware area, Nairobi.

According to a police statement, Charles Msiza was among five workers at the site building a perimeter wall of a private school when it collapsed. His body was transferred to City Mortuary.

Another worker was injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.