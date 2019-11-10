Eight people feared dead in another grisly road accident

Eight people are feared dead after a gruesome road accident along the busy Eastern Bypass near infinity Park.

The Sunday morning accident involved a lorry, a personal car and two PSV matatus.

One of the vehicle seen in the pictures of the accident scene shared on social media is from Chania Kibwezi Sacco.

According to eye witnesses, the lorry was trying to make an abrupt stop before the driver lost control and rammed into the two passenger vehicles.

@Ma3Route Eastern Bypass at a standstill. Near infinity Park. Following a bad accident. Road closed by residents. pic.twitter.com/CrsT5QUYQI — Chege Duncan (@ChegeDun) November 10, 2019

Moments after the accident occurred, area residents protested by barricading the road with stones.

The accident, which happened near Kangundo Road junction, caused a major traffic snarl up with motorists being advised to avoid the busy bypass.