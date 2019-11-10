Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Eight people feared dead in another grisly road accident

By Amina Wako November 10th, 2019 1 min read

Eight people are feared dead after a gruesome road accident along the busy Eastern Bypass near infinity Park.

The Sunday morning accident involved a lorry, a personal car and two PSV matatus.

OTHER ARTICLES

One of the vehicle seen in the pictures of the accident scene shared on social media is from Chania Kibwezi Sacco.

According to eye witnesses, the lorry was trying to make an abrupt stop before the driver lost control and rammed into the two passenger vehicles.

Moments after the accident occurred, area residents protested by barricading the road with stones.

The accident, which happened near Kangundo Road junction, caused a major traffic snarl up with motorists being advised to avoid the busy bypass.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Junet shows up with ‘Didmus-like’ cap at...