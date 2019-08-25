Eight killed, several injured by armed attackers along Kenya-Ethiopia border

Atleast eght people were killed and nine others seriously injured in Forole, Marsabit County following an armed attack by suspected Ethiopian militiamen on Sunday’s morning.

The attack left the national population and housing census exercise paralysed.

The suspected Ethiopian attackers have since crossed the border back to their country with unknown number of livestock.

While confirming the incident, Forole Chief Mamo Gonicha told the Nation by phone that the attack took place at 4am Sunday morning at Forole watering point where the herders were sleeping after coming from the grazing zones Saturday.

“It is true that there was an attack which left five dead and another four persons seriously injured at around 4am this morning. The attack was executed by the Ethiopians who ambushed the herders while sleeping around the Forole borehole,” Chief Gonicha was quoted by the Nation.

According to sources, two of those killed were minors age 13 and 15 years.

Among the injured were also teenagers who sustained serious gunshot wounds.

The injured victims were taken to Forole Dispensary for treatment.