Eight dead, several injured in matatu-bus road accident

The wreckage of a matatu which was involved in an road accident with a bus along the Webuye-Bungoma highway on Saturday June 1, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS LUBANGA

Eight people have died after a matatu they were travelling in collided with a bus at Matulo Corner along the Webuye-Bungoma highway.

Six died on the spot while two died at the Webuye County Referral Hospital where the injured were rushed for treatment following the Saturday morning accident.

Six other passengers have been hospitalised at the medical facility with serious injuries.

The matatu, operated by Western Townace sacco, is said to have been travelling to Webuye from Bungoma while the Modern Coast bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

Police officers at the scene told journalists that they took six bodies to the Webuye County Referral Hospital even as they launched investigations into the accident.

THE DECEASED

“We retrieved six bodies from the wreckage of the matatu and we have moved them to the morgue as we begin investigations on the possible cause of the accident,” said a junior officer who declined to be named for fear of victimisation.

Shocked members of the public flocked the scene of the accident before police officers towed the wreckage of the two vehicles to the Webuye Police station.

Area Women County MP Catherine Wambilyanga led local leaders in sending condoling with the families of the deceased.

“I have received news of the death of people in an accident at Matulo Corner along Webuye Malaba Road. On behalf of the people of Bungoma County, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and relatives at large of those affected. I also wish the survivors a quick recovery,” Wambilianga said in a statement.

ROAD ACCIDENT

On Wednesday, Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya Phoebe Otaala was involved in a road accident at Kimaet along the Malaba-Bungoma highway.

The diplomat, who was travelling from Uganda into the country, was rushed to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma.

The envoy’s driver lost control of the Toyota Prado SUV which rolled on the road after a tyre burst.

Ms Otaala was on her way to Kisumu from Uganda for a connecting flight to Nairobi during the 8:30am accident.

She was accompanied by her driver, security and house girl.

The diplomat sustained a broken leg while the driver only sustained a few bruises. Her security officer and the house girl sustained minor injuries.