Eight arrested after police storm illegal brewing plant in Dandora

Detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit on Saturday night arrested eight people on suspicion of operating an illegal alcohol brewing plant.

The detectives raided the plant which is located in Dandora, following a tip-off from members of the public.

The eight – who have been identified as Stephen Wambugu, David Chui, Salome Wanjiru, Wilikister Kemunto, John Mwangi, Daniel Maigwa, Zacharia Macharia and Peter Maina – are currently in police custody.

OWNER AT LARGE

The detectives are still pursuing the owner of the plant who is still at large.

Also seized during the raid were several assorted boxes of Star Spirit, Blue Ice Vodka, Empty Plastics and Kenya Revenue Authority Corporate stickers.

EIGHT suspects operating a suspected illegal ALCOHOL brewing processing plant in #Dandora were last night arrested by #SCPU Detectives following a tip-off from the public. Several assorted boxes of Star Spirit, Blue Ice Vodka, Empty Plastics & @KRACorporate stickers confiscated. pic.twitter.com/PPQEnn5VtP — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 30, 2019

About two weeks ago, 11 suspects were arrested with 9,000 litres of Kangara and 149 litres of Chang’aa during a police crackdown at Loikas village within Maralal town in Samburu central sub-county.

ARRESTED

Two more people were arrested by police in February this year in Kirinyaga county and 31 crates of second generation brews confiscated.

The police boss in the area, Dorothy Gaitenga, said although the liquor was being distributed in the Mount Kenya region, it was being manufactured in Nairobi.

The confiscated liquor had fake labels and without the Kenya Bureau of Standards mark.