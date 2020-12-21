Eight arrested for taking pictures of police station using a drone

The drone impounded by police from the suspects in Lamu. PHOTO/DCI

Police in Lamu has nabbed eight people found taking pictures of a police station without consent.

County police boss Moses Muriithi confirmed this incident and said the suspects would be held for further questioning.

These suspects whose identities have not been made public are accused of using a drone to take images of Tchundwa Police Station in Faza without authorization.

The station has reportedly been a target of a terror attack.

“I cannot name them at this time as this may compromise the investigations we are carrying out,” said Muriithi, who admitted that Tchundwa and Mbwajumwali remain security hotspot in Lamu.

He spoke on the same day a police vehicle was attacked at Lango La Simba while escorting passengers from Lamu to Gamba.

No casualties were reported.

The unknown attackers are said to have been heavily armed and had laid an ambush on the roadside near Gamba.

The police escort vehicle that led the PSV buses was ambushed at Nyangoro, an area prone to attacks by armed masked men believed to be al Shabaab militants.

It was at the same spot that three people were killed last year on January 2.