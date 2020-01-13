Egerton University rocked by fresh violence as students clash with police

Police in Njoro, Nakuru County resorted to shooting in the air to disperse rioting students at Egerton University’s main campus on Sunday evening, coming a month after the school was closed following student unrest.

According to Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka, students had tried to gain access to the institution through the main gate but were denied entry by security officers manning the entrance.

Police engaged the students, who were hurling stones in running battles, with the officers shooting in the air to disperse them.

“The situation has been contained after the officers intervened,” said Mr Huka.

A Royal Media Services reporter had his recorder confiscated by officers at the main entrance when they realised that he was recording the incident.

“They noticed my gadget was recording and confiscated it as they locked me in a small office at the main gate for one hour” the journalist told Nation on phone.

The scribe, who recorded a statement at Njoro Police Station, said that his phone was also confiscated but was later handed back to him, leaving officers with his recorder.

In December, students had protested the administration’s move to block learners with arrears from sitting exams.

The institution had threatened to defer affected students for a year if they did not clear fee balances.

Student leaders had called for a meeting on December 4 but as they assembled at the student centre to hear from their leaders, police arrived and lobbed teargas at them, forcing them out of the institution and into Njoro town.

The university was then closed indefinitely.