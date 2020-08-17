Egerton to sack 400 employees as Covid-19 cash crisis worsens





Egerton University plans to send more than 400 employees home as it grapples with a financial crisis worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report by the university, the institution has proposed to retrench the staff to ease the payroll burden. The decision has been approved by the university council.

“This will reduce the payroll cost by Sh38.7 million per month,” says the report.

The annual payroll cost for the university is Sh464.4 million per year.

The vice chancellor Prof Rose Mwoya said last month that the university has requested the government to consider providing Sh589.7 million to finance the exercise.

She said the university has implemented strict austerity measures to cut costs.