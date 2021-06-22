Education taskforce begin certificate award framework

Education CS Prof Magoha(centre) ,VTT PS Dr Margaret Mwakima with a team of experts from KNQA and other state agencies after attending a meeting in Naivasha to develop recognition of prior learning policy framework was was directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during madaraka day celebration in Kisumu. PIC: COURTESY

The government has set up a committee that will oversee President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that Kenyans with no formal education but who’ve acquired requisite skills in various fields be awarded certificates.

The task force consists of representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Qualifications Authority(KNQA).

Speaking during a four-day workshop in Naivasha, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha who was accompanied by Vocation and Technical Training Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret Mwakima asked the team to come with guidelines to ensure the integrity and credibility of awarded qualifications.

“You also need to priorities integration of ICT in the RPL process to ensure there is a tamper-proof process,” Magoha told the 9-member committee.

In his speech at the 2021 Madaraka day celebrations in Kisumu, President Kenyatta announced the initiative by his administration to provide a framework for recognition of skills through the award of certificates, based on competence to enable the beneficiaries to participate in various economic opportunities.

The Head of State directed the Ministry of Education through the KNQA to develop an RPL Policy framework in 30 days.

Prof Magoha emphasized the need to put in place a quality RPL system through the integration of ICT in the implementation of RPL.

“This would ensure a tamper-proof system that has the integrity and confidence of the stakeholders hence producing high-quality qualifications that meet national and international standards,” said the CS.

He added that there is also the need to develop a framework on continuous professional development for RPL Practitioners as well as establish a comprehensive quality assurance framework to ensure the quality of RPL process and carry out a mid-term policy review process of 2 years after the commencement of its implementation to improve the system;

President Kenyatta said: “ The dignity we seek to restore through sustainable livelihoods will give every Kenyan, an opportunity to participate in economic development. For instance, to address the inequity in tendering for contracts by jua kali artisans and craftsmen, due to their lack of certification and to secure opportunities for them.”

Recognition of Prior Learning(RPL) has been adopted as a redress mechanism for the past inequalities.

It includes facilitating improved employability, mobility, progression, and access within education, training, and development career paths.

Internationally, RPL is used as a tool for lifelong learning through the provision of access to higher education; Award credit towards a qualification; Admissions into formal institutions of Learning; advanced standing and credit accumulation and transfer; RPL for credit transfer or harmonization (national and foreign credits); RPL for recognition of experiential learning; RPL for upgrading of skills or qualifications and regulatory requirements of some sectors in terms of employing qualified persons.