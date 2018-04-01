Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed presents a certificate to one of the participants of Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) Season 4. PHOTO | COURTESY

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education Amb Amina Mohammed has lauded efforts to empower the youth through skills development at Technical Training Institutions.

Speaking while presiding over the awarding of the participants of Africa Tech Challenge (ATC) Season 4 this week, the CS also called for more of such institutions to be better equipped.

Dr Amina awarded more than 20 participants who were part of and emerged winners of the challenge that is held every year by AVIC International.

“The Ministry of Education has had a strong partnership with AVIC International. Through this partnership, we have equipped and upgraded several Technical Training Institutions (TTIs) across the country, and are planning to equip more TTIs to ensure more young people have the best training, preparing them from the market place,” Amina said.

She congratulated the amazing young people that were recognize and underwent the demanding and rigorous training to emerge successful.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

The challenge attracted hundreds of interested participants from across the country, with 103 being successful and undergoing rigorous training in their selected discipline.

More than 20 participants receive certification and get confirmed for employment with AVIC International at the site of the Global Trade Centre estimated to be completed by 2022.

Youth empowerment through skills development is at the core of AVIC International’s Social Investment Agenda.

According to AVIC International’s Executive Vice President, the company strongly believes in the empowerment of the youth to enable them create employment for themselves and imparting skills that make them ready for the opportunities available in the market.

On his part, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya, Ambassador Liu Xianfa, said reiterated his Government’s commitment to transferring technology and know-how to the youth in Kenya.

During the event Ambassador Xianfa and the Vice Chancellor of Technical University of Kenya, Dr Francis Aduol, signed a Sh10 million ($100,000) contract that will see the institution manufacturing and exporting spare parts to China.