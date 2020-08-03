Edgar Obare charged with publication of private and personal data





Blogger Edgar Obare was on Monday charged for unlawfully publishing private and personal details of a renowned YouTuber.

The blogger, who was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Obare, who is being represented by lawyer Titus Munene Kinyua, will know if he will be released on bail in the afternoon.

Any person that commits an offence under Section 72 of the Data Protection Act shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3million or to an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Obare was arrested on Thursday in Kisumu and taken to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

Through his popular Instagram channel on Saturday, the blogger said he was being detained at the Gigiri Police Station.