Echesa on the run





Police have directed former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to surrender himself for questioning over an incident in which he was spotted assaulting an electoral official on Thursday.

A statement issued by Police Spokesperson Charles Owino on Friday ordered the controversial politician to surrender himself before 1 pm on Friday afternoon else be treated as an armed and dangerous criminal.

Owino says Echesa went into hiding after assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presiding officer in charge of Bulonga Primary School polling station.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Echesa appears to pull the said official’s mask before slapping him across the face.

It is reported that Echesa, who has been accused of a number of offenses in court, was infuriated by reports that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents had been denied access to the polling rooms.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati also called for Echesa’s arrest, indicating the commission has several dispute resolution mechanisms.

Police on Thursday raided Echesa’s home in Kakamega county with aim of arresting him but failed to find him.