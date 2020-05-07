Eastleigh leads in new Covid-19 infections as Kenya confirms 25 more cases – VIDEO

Kenya has confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus in tests conducted in the past 24 hours, with the locked down Eastleigh recording the highest new infections.

Speaking at Afya House, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman noted that Eastleigh accounted for nine of 17 cases that were reported in Nairobi.

Dr Aman said the new cases were confirmed after testing 632 samples, with the Thursday numbers bringing the total number of infections in the country to 602.

The CAS said 22 of the new Covid-19 patients are Kenyans, one Ugandan, one Chinese and a Tanzanian. 21 are male and four female aged between 8-73 .

The 25 cases were recorded in various parts of the country; Nairobi (17), Wajir (2), Kajiado (2), Mombasa (1), Isiolo (1), Migori (1), Nakuru (1).

Isiolo county became the latest county to report positive cases of Covid-19, according to Dr Aman, and this now brings the number of affected counties to 18.

Total recoveries now stand at 197, fatalities stand at 29 after three more people succumbed to the disease, 2 in Nairobi and 1 in Mombasa.

“Seven people have been discharged after full recovery bringing the number to 197,” Dr Aman said.

He added that the government is following up on tracing the contacts of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said the critical patient who was on a ventilator is off the machine now while four others on supplemental oxygen are doing well and will be weaned off progressively to see how they respond.

“Deaths at the community level is a real concern to us, it is a sign of intense community transmission of the disease,” said Dr Amoth.