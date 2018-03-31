A dish of spaghetti meatballs. PHOTO | COURTESY

It’s Easter weekend and with it comes some family time. What better way to celebrate with your family than to make them some homemade meatballs for a change of menu?

Here is Mamake Bobo’s simple Spaghetti Meatballs recipe that you could try:

STEP 1

Ingredients

– 1/2 kg minced meat

– 1 egg

– 1/4 cup bread crumbs

– 1/2 finely chopped red onion

– 2 cloves crushed garlic

– 1 tablespoon of finely chopped dhania

– Black pepper

– Red chilli powder

– Salt to taste

Method

– Pour all the above ingredients in a bowl and hand mix them till you get a good consistency.

– Make small balls from the mixture and put a side.

– On the heat, place a pan and add 4 tablespoons of oil to cover the base.

– When the oil heats up, place the meat balls on the pan and lower the heat to medium.

– Let the meat balls brown on each side before turning. Repeat this until all the sides are brown. This could take up to 30 minutes.

– Put them aside.

STEP 2

Ingredients

– Oil

– Onion

– 4 tomatoes

– One bell pepper

– 2 cloves crushed garlic

-Dhania

– Salt to taste

Method

– Place the tomatoes and the bell peppers in a food processor and process them to form a paste.

– On a sufuria, add a chopped red onion, garlic and add oil.

– Fry this until it browns then add the blended mixture. Let this cook for about 5 minutes with the lid on.

– Add salt and your preferred spices (royco for me) and add 2 glasses of water.

– Bring this to a boil then add the meat balls then lower the heat to low. Let this cook for about 15 minutes on low heat to allow the meat balls to cook through.

STEP 3

Ingredients

– Spaghetti

– Water

– Salt

Method

– In a sufuria add the water and a teaspoon of salt then bring to a boil.

– Add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook till it is well done.

– Drain and run the spagz through cold water (you can reheat as you serve)

