Early morning accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika Superhighway

By Amina Wako February 17th, 2020 1 min read

Several vehicles were on Monday morning involved in an accident at Muthaiga along the Thika Superhighway.

Photos shared online showed a matatu that had rolled over and other personal vehicles strewn ed all over the busy highway.

Motorists who use the highway were stuck in traffic for hours during the morning rush hour.

The scene of the road accident involving several vehicles along the Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESY
The scene of the road accident involving several vehicles along the Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police are currently at the scene of the accident decongesting the traffic.

