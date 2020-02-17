Early morning accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika Superhighway
Several vehicles were on Monday morning involved in an accident at Muthaiga along the Thika Superhighway.
Photos shared online showed a matatu that had rolled over and other personal vehicles strewn ed all over the busy highway.
Motorists who use the highway were stuck in traffic for hours during the morning rush hour.
Police are currently at the scene of the accident decongesting the traffic.
08:42 Multiple vehicle accident reported at Muthaiga along Thika Road, rescue efforts ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CzqnWIEmA2 via @ItsDavidMaina
— Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) February 17, 2020