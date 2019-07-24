Early morning accident along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway claims four lives

Four traders were crushed to death while several others were injured in a road accident along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Wednesday morning.

A speeding lorry lost control and hit the traders and two vehicles that were by the roadside during the 6am accident near Flyover trading center.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident was a matatu which was picking up passengers.

Eleven people are currently at Naivasha sub-county hospital with six in critical condition, raising fears of more fatalities.

HEAVY TRAFFIC

The morning accident caused heavy traffic along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway as business was paralysed at the busy Soko Mjinga market.

While confirming the incident, Njabini OCPD Charles Rotich said the fourth victim died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha Sub county hospital.

The OCPD also confirmed that the driver of the truck fled from the scene immediately after the accident. Police are currently looking for him.

The bodies of victims were taken to Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary.