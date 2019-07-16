Eagle-eyed Kenyan has noted something interesting about this picture

A sharp-sighted Kenyan on social media has noted something interesting about a picture from the awkward moment DP William Ruto met his archrivals ODM leader Raila Odinga and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya.

The three met on Monday during the official opening of the Kenya Trade Week and Expo 2019, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi County.

Pictures shared on Dr Ruto’s social media show him sandwiched between Mr Odinga and Mr Munya.

The DP has publicly accused Mr Odinga of seeking to wreck Jubilee Party and Mr Munya of planning to assassinate him.

A video from the event shows the DP chatting with Mr Odinga and the CS at different times.

But what has caught the eye of one social media user, John Riaga was the number of water bottles placed in front of each leader.

In the pecking order, DP Ruto would ideally be the most senior leader on the table. But while Mr Odinga had three bottles of water, Dr Ruto has two and CS Munya one.

Mr Riaga shared his observation on his Facebook.

It attracted various comments from his friends.

Edward Ochieng said: “Donge I wish Kenyans could be creative in matters of development like in social media. We could have joined the league of G8 countries.”

Okumu Kennedy noted: “Ruto had the longest day sitting between Aman he attacks daily and another he accused of planning to kill him or assassinate him.”

Sharon Gerald quipped: “Ahahahahaha… Kumbe it’s that serious?! Mpaka maji?!”

Ken Arek said: “A bottle of water, two bottles of water and three bottles of water. Sasa wewe.”

Absalom Ochuka added: “Eyiii. Un keen to details…”