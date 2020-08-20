EACC raids Waiguru’s houses in Nairobi, Kirinyaga





Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday morning raided the homes and offices of Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru both in Nairobi and Kirinyaga.

A statement released after the raid by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said the agency was conducting investigations into allegations that the governor and other officials of the County Government of Kirinyaga were irregularly paid travel allowances of Sh23 million.

They added that the monies were reportedly spent on non-existent trips.

“EACC is in the process of establishing whether the trips were actually undertaken and whether the documents were genuine,” he said.

The EACC sleuths are said to have raided her homes saying that they had a warrant for the search.

The sleuths from anti-graft agency raided the Waiguru’s residential houses, one located at Kihingo Village International School of Kenya in Nairobi’s Kitusuru and another in Kerugoya.

“Our officers have been granted access to several offices and residences with a view of retrieving information that may be useful to the ongoing investigation,” Mbarak said.

In April, EACC begun investigating the Kirinyaga governor and the county assembly following reports of their involvement in irregular payments of allowances and awarding of tenders.

EACC Central region manager Charles Rasugu said complaints against the county boss relate to a conflict of interest in awarding of a Sh50 million tender and signing allowances for fictitious foreign trips.

In an impeachment motion tabled at the assembly by Mutira Ward Representative David Kinyua Wangui, the governor was accused of abusing her office and violating the Constitution.

During her impeachment, MCAs claimed Waiguru was irregularly paid travel allowances amounting to Sh10.6 million “yet she did not make the trips”.

In June 10, Rasungu said one of the cases involved a number of tenders allegedly influenced by Waiguru.

Documents cited in the impeachment motion against Waiguru claimed that she influenced tender processes in favour of Velocity Partners Limited.

Waiguru survived impeachment in June after an 11-member Senate ad-hoc committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala cleared her of all the allegations levelled against her by the by members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly.