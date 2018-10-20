Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero at Milimani Courts on October 02, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has accused the anti-graft body of harassing him despite the existence of a court order barring the same.

Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, Dr Kidero argues in his latest filings that EACC has in an attempt to defeat a matter which is pending ruling, and without a court order, raided properties and establishments which he owns directly or through companies associated with him, and harassed and intimidated tenants, occupants and the patrons of the establishments.

He had filed a case last month seeking temporary orders stopping the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from seizing his documents and properties on the basis of a search warrant issued on September 19. A ruling is set to be delivered on November 1.

“EACC claims it is undertaking investigations and valuations on the properties and establishments, and in the process has sought to register restrictions on some of the properties, without giving sufficient notice to Dr Kidero or the companies as required by law,” says Mr Ojienda in court papers.

The lawyer also argues in the urgent application that EACC’s action has caused distress, havoc and panic amongst the tenants, occupants and patrons of all the properties and establishments on properties associated with Dr Kidero.