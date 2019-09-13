EACC cop arrested for stealing Sh416k evidence

A police officer attached to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Mombasa county was on Thursday arrested by detectives for allegedly stealing Sh416,000 which was part of exhibit in a case she was handling.

Lilian Joan Simiyu is also alleged to have destroyed evidence to be used in the case.

According to a police statement, the said police officer will also face various charges, in a different case, for engaging in crime as a law enforcer.

“She is now placed in the cells for further action,” police said in the report.

The suspect is being held at Mombasa Central police station as an investigation continues into the alleged theft and will be arraigned in Mombasa once the probe is complete.