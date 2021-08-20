EABL launch ‘Infamous Mic’ Smirnoff campaign

Anto Neo Soul (left) and Mike Makori pose for a photo during the lunch of a Smirnoff Campaign dubbed Infamous Mic on August 12, 2021 at Tamarind Tree Hotel. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Anto Neo Soul (left) and Mike Makori pose for a photo during the lunch of a Smirnoff Campaign dubbed Infamous Mic on August 12, 2021 at Tamarind Tree Hotel. Picture by Francis Nderitu





Glitz and glamor took centre stage as East African Breweries Limited (EABL) launched a bold and fresh campaign themed ‘Infamous mic’ in line with the new global positioning campaign.

Media personalities, artists, influencers, brand partners, are among those who graced this event to witness the Smirnoff brand story, a journey to infamy.

The boldly refreshing experience was spiced up by performances from Nadia Mukami, Nviiri the Storyteller, and DJ ColeJax.

The campaign launch will be followed by the rollout of a 7-episode, web-based series, dubbed The Infamous Mic and will feature various popular personalities across the respective entertainment fields who will take on the mic.

In a set that mimics a question-and-answer challenge approach, the personalities will be subjected to a series of witty, never-been-answered-before questions designed to bring out and celebrate their witty yet unique character.

Speaking at the launch, Christine Kariuki, KBL’s Smirnoff Brand Manager said youth culture is vastly different from what it was in the 80s and 90s.

“Think music, think fashion, think the arts, think disruption. Even the language we speak – all of it is inspired and made bright by the youthful consumer. It is there that we want to place Smirnoff No. 21, at the fountain of that youthful, infamously creative energy,” she said.

Several of the personalities in attendance took to the recording booth to have a shot at the challenge and give it a kickstart.

With a history spanning 155 years, Smirnoff has always invested in driving partnerships to support the local entertainment industry and continues to be a cultural instigator; driving creative and progressive conversations in culture that move our consumers to break out of the ordinary.