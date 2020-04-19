E-Plus probing use of its ambulance to transport teens to beat Covid-19 curfew

Emergency Plus Medical Services (E-Plus) announced on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into the improper use of one of its ambulances to violate the government’s dusk to dawn curfew.

An undated video clip which has been circulating on social media showed a group of young people in an ambulance bragging about how they had beat the curfew.

It is not clear where they were headed or came from but while in the ambulance, the excited youngsters can be seen playing “doctor” with the bottle of gin.

The teens had a bottle of gin in the ambulance, which should be used in emergency cases, and they placed it on the stretcher and mockingly enacted a CPR process.

“We wish to confirm that preliminary investigations show that on the evening of April 17, 2020, an ambulance was deployed for purposes other than the provision of pre-hospital services,” E-Plus managing director Susan Ng’ong’a said in a statement.

Ms Ng’ong’a said the company had taken disciplinary action against its staff members who have been implicated in the embarassing incident.

“We further encourage the law enforcement authorities to apply the full extent of the law and hold those culpable accountable,” she added.

She also noted that E-Plus had further undertaken to conduct review of its procedures to address any potential misuse of its ambulance services.

Last week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe disclosed how two cunning Kenyans used an ambulance to beat the curfew to attend a party in the city.

The two are said to have called the ambulance on Tuesday, April 7, pretending to be sick and sought to be taken to hospital.

But while on their way to hospital, they attempted to convince the ambulance’s driver to divert and instead drop them to a party to beat the police check-up points.

To combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.