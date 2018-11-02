Dutchman arrested in Kasarani over defilement of three girls

A Dutchman was on Thursday arrested after being on the run for two years over the defilement of three girls.

Hans Egon Dieter Vriens allegedly defiled the three girls aged eight, nine and ten in Nairobi in 2016.

He is said to have disappeared soon after he had committed the heinous crime.

Police say Mr Vriens, 66, was arrested on Thursday by a multi-agency team of detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organised Crime Unit in his Kasarani hideout.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect will be arraigned in court Friday for sexual offences believed to have been committed on different occasions in 2016.

Details from the DCI show that Mr Vriens’s passport number is unknown and he could be staying in the country illegally.

In 2002, Vriens was arrested and charged before a magistrate’s court in Nairobi after he allegedly sexually assaulted another girl, 14, in Donholm Estate.