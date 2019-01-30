Dusit Hotel to remain closed as renovations continue

The scene of the Dusit D2 Hotel on Riverside Drive in Chiromo after a terror attack. PHOTO | COURTESY

The scene of the Dusit D2 Hotel on Riverside Drive in Chiromo after a terror attack. PHOTO | COURTESY





Dusit Hotel has announced that it has started renovations and beautification ahead of its reopening set for soon.

The hotel that was the main tenant in the 14 Riverside complex that was attacked on January 15 stated that although other tenants have reopened it will remained closed for a while.

“The complex has since reopened for tenants and business owners on January 28 with additional measures to bolsters the internationally certified security systems and procedures already in place.

“The hotel team is now working on beautifying the property, as well as introducing new dining concepts, with a view to being fully operational soon. The exact reopening date will be confirmed in due course,” read a statement.

TERROR ATTACK

Dusit Hotel lost six of the employees to the terror attack that left a total of 21 people dead.

The hotel relocated its guests and upcoming reservations to other hotels in the city after the attack.

A week after the attack the police reopened the complex for tenants to access their personal items and vehicles left in the parking lot.

Some businesses have resumed operations in the vast complex that houses six buildings and dozens of international companies.