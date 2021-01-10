Dunga closes in on J-League transfer





Kenyan forward Ismael Dunga is on the verge of completing a transfer to Japan.

The 27-year old has been on the books of Vllaznia Shkoder for the past two seasons, but the Albanian club announced it has agreed to an Sh10 million transfer with Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

“In recent days, talks over the sale of Ismael Dunga to Sagan Tosu – a club where Fernando Torres was a player before – of Japan have been ongoing,” Vllaznia Shkoder announced.

“The talks between the parties have been successful and are finally concluded. Vllaznia Shkoder is convinced to let Dunga go in exchange of $90,000 and the striker’s move is expected to be made official in the coming hours.

“Success, Dunga.”

Should the move materialize, Dunga will join Kenyan forward Micael Olunga who has been a success story at Japan’s top-flight club Kashiwa Reysol.

Dunga cut his teeth at Sony Sugar, Tusker, and the defunct Nakumatt in the Kenyan Premier League before also enjoying a short spell in Zambia at Napsa Stars.

He has also played in Morocco and in Greece even though he’s consistently been overlooked by the Kenya national team despite his experience and an impressive goalscoring record.