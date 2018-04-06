The matatu belonging to Huruma Minibus Sacco at Chuka Police Station after it was impounded on April 5, 2018. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU

Police officers in Tharaka Nithi County seized rolls of bhang and cans of alcohol in a Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying 33 students.

The drive of the matatu belonging to Huruma Minibus Sacco declined to stop when he was flagged down by police officers.

Police gave chase which ended at Kangoro.

The students, nine girls from Karamugi Girls Secondary School and 24 boys from Ikuu Boys High School, were held at a police station and later taken back to their schools, Chuka/Igambang’ombe police boss Barasa Sayia said.

The bus conductor and the driver were put in police custody pending investigation.