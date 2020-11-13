Drivers, riders encroaching on pedestrian walkways to lose licenses

The new look pedestrian walkway on the corner of Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Drivers and riders encroaching on pedestrian walkways and cycling lanes will face prosecution as well as having their licences suspended, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has warned.

Further, NMS says, the violators will pay for the restoration of the damaged infrastructure to its previous condition.

The announcement comes after the Major General Mohammed Badi-led administration raised concern over continued encroachment of the newly constructed non-motorised transport facilities in Nairobi.

NMS decried how motorists and motorcycle riders in the capital city have continued to park and ride along non-motorised transport facilities in total disregard of traffic regulations.

This has prompted the NMS boss, through a public notice dated Friday November 13, to prohibit parking, driving or riding on pedestrian walkways or cycle lanes.

The new office has constructed new non-motorised corridors along a number of streets and avenues in the capital city with notable ones being those along Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu Streets.

“Parking, driving or riding on pedestrian walkways or cycle lanes by motor vehicles or motorcycles is prohibited,” said Maj Gen Badi.

“Any driver or rider found in contravention will be prosecuted and their driving licences suspended and where damage is occasioned to the infrastructure, the violator will pay for its restoration to previous condition,” he added.

Cases of boda boda riders and motorists taking over pedestrian walkways and cycle lanes and turning them into parking lots has been on the rise in Nairobi.

This has forced cyclists and pedestrians to share roads with vehicles resulting in the death of a number of cyclists and pedestrians after being knocked by vehicles.

At the same time, Mr Badi has fired a warning to flower sellers who have also turned walkways and cycle lanes as grounds for displaying flowers and seedlings.

He said that selling and displaying seedlings and flowers on pedestrian and cyclists’ pathways is prohibited and anyone having such plants on the non-motorised transport corridors should remove them forthwith.

“Where one is licensed to have such display, plants should be two metres way from the walkways,” he said.