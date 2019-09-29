Dreaded Nairobi crime buster survives brutal gang attack

Nairobi’s most dreaded crime buster, Sgt Ahmed Rashid, on Saturday sustained injures after he was attacked by a gang along Juja Road.

The incident happened when Rashid was reportedly leading a team of police officers in an operation to flush out suspected four gang members who were terrorizing near OiLibya Petrol Station along Juja Road.

Rashid is well known to residents of informal settlements in Nairobi for his ruthlessness to suspected criminals.

According to a police report, one of the suspected gang member hit Rashid on his right hand with a metal bar.

“The officer fell on the ground and sustained injuries on the right hand palm, left elbow and on the right knee,” the police said.

The suspected gang members fled to Kosovo area but police believe one of them had a gun.

ESCAPED DEATH

“The injured officer was rushed to Radiant Hospital where he was treated and discharged in fair condition,” the police said.

Last year Rashid narrowly escaped death during a shootout where three suspects were shot dead.

During the incident, Rashid was shot on the left thumb and was rushed to hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

Several hours later, four robbery-with-violence suspects were gunned down by the police in the same area.