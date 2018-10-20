President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioning Sotik milk factory at Ndanai area in Bomet County. PHOTO | PSCU

Seven Members of Parliament from Bomet county walked out of a presidential function on Monday in protest for allegedly being sidelined.

The seven MPs, one of them nominated, accused Governor Joyce Laboso of failing to involve them in planning for the function and also failure to invite them to “give speeches or wave to the crowd”.

The leaders were riled by the fact that Governor Laboso directly invited the Deputy President William Ruto to speak, who in turn would invite the President, without acknowledging their presence.

The MPs who walked out included Senator Christopher Langat, Nominated Senator Dr Alice Milgo, Konoin MP Brighton Yegon and Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones.

Others were Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei, Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui and Woman Representative Joyce Korir.

Sotik MP Dominic Koskei was not at the function as he was said to be out of the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy were at Bomet University College during the opening of a tuition block.

The MPs also skipped the Lake Region Economic Bloc conference at Bomet stadium which was opened by the President and instead held a parallel meeting at the old stadium which had been converted into a parking lot.

“We were not even invited to give our speeches or even wave to the crowd,’ said Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei.

‘IGNORE US’

He later told the Nation; “We had several issues we wanted the raise before the President but the Governor deemed it fit to ignore us ”

Woman Representative Mrs Joyce Korir said;” The Governor has started a war she cannot finish.The gloves are off, we will take this war to her doorsteps,”

Bomet Central MP Mr Ronald Tonui said;”For the entire three days the President has been in Western Region and Rift Valley, Members of the County Assembly and MPs were recognized.What has suddenly changed when it comes to Bomet county?”