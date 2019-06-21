Dramatic 14km police chase almost ends in tragic road accident – PHOTOS

Barely a day after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued new rules on road blocks, Bomet residents were treated to rare encounters between traffic officers and motorists, both which almost ended tragically.

On Thursday, an enraged boda boda rider with two passengers on board rammed into a traffic police officer knocking him down.

The rider was reportedly incensed at being stopped for the third time on the same day by the officers yet he had parted with daily “allowance” for the officers.

On Wednesday evening, police in had engaged members of a family in a 14 kilometres car chase whose climax was a near fatal accident.

The family from Kiromwok, Bomet East Sub County had gone to pick a woman who had been discharged from Longisa County Referral hospital where she had undergone a surgery in the stomach.

Three of her relatives, two men and a woman, helped her board a Toyota Probox vehicle for the trip back home.

Hardly five minutes later, a police land cruiser gave chase, marking the start of a drama that ended on a sour note. Police suspected the vehicle was operating as a Public Service Vehicle on the Mulot-Longisa-Bomet highway.

The driver of the probox continued with his journey towards Bomet town. On reaching Kyogong area, he turned from the main highway and took Masare route

Roughly four kilometres into the rough road, the Probox hit a bump, rolled over and landed on its side.

The driver of the police vehicle, which was closely behind it, stopped briefly at the scene before driving off and leaving occupants of the Probox trapped inside.

Members of the public propped up the vehicle and removed the injured occupants as the driver fled on foot.

The police vehicle is assigned to Kapkomolwo police station in Longisa Ward