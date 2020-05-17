Drama as Nairobi lawyer is arrested after being denied access to his farm

Nairobi Soyinka Lempaa was on Saturday afternoon arrested by police officers along the Thika Superhighway but he was later released.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Lempaa differed with the officers who stopped him from accessing his farm.

ARRESTED

Mr Lempaa was driving to his farm in Kiahuria in the company of his brother and cousin when they were blocked from accessing the farm, an altercation between the officers and Mr. Lempaa ensued and he was arrested.

According to the lawyers, he has been supervising a project at his farm and he has been going there even after the cessation of movement within Nairobi Metropolitan was issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Lempaa says Kiahuria, where his farm is located, is with Nairobi Metropolitan and there was no reason of blocking him from accessing the farm yet they have been allowing him through.

“Since the lockdown was announced at the metropolitan we have been coming here but today they refused to allow us through,” Mr Lempaa told Nairobi News on phone.

INJURED

“I need to understand what had changed from my last visit as they would always allow us through. Plus, other people were allowed through the roadblock at Ndarugo,” Lempaa added.

Mr Lempaa said following the altercation with the police he was injured on the face.

His phone was confiscated while speaking to Nairobi News team.

He was taken to Juja Police Station where he was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and disobeying executive orders.

He was released on Sh 10,000 cash bail and he is expected to appear before Chief Magistrate court in Thika on May, 22, 2020.

On July 24, 2019, the same lawyer was arrested for taking photos of Times Towers photos but was later released.