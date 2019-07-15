Drama as Governors force their way into Supreme Court in row over Revenue Bill

Governors forced their way into the Supreme Court buildings on Monday to seek an advisory opinion over the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

Governors led by Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya accuse the National Treasury and the National Assembly of holding county governments hostage.

The governors chanted as they marched from Hotel Intercontinental to the Supreme Court where they were blocked from accessing the court’s premises.

Those is the protest included Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Martin Wambora (Embu). MCAs from various counties were also present.

They want to be given enough funds to make the devolution agenda work.

Senators had allocated counties Sh335 billion, an amount that was reduced to Sh 327 billion.

MPs subsequently reduced the amount to Sh 310 billion, citing lack of money to meet the governors’ demands.

“It is for this reason the council of governors has today resorted to seek intervention of the Supreme Court,” Governor Oparanya told journalists.

On Saturday, Deputy President William Ruto, who chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), asked governors to shelve plans to move to court and embrace dialogue to end the Division of Revenue Bill stalemate.

“Both the national and county governments have waited for a long time to resolve the impasse and there is no need to start wrangles when a solution is about to be found,” he said.