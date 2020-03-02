Drama as detectives storm Echesa’s home in Karen

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stormed the home of embattled former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in Karen, Nairobi on Monday.

The sleuths from the Economic Crimes Unit were denied entry into Echesa’s premise and after waiting for hours outside his gate, they forced their way in by scaling over the parameter wall.

During the live coverage of the incident, Echesa could be seen peeping through the window.

He insisted he could not allow them in because his lawyer was not around at the time.

The raid is meant to uncover more evidence as investigations continue into the Sh39 billion fake arms tender scandal that saw Echesa arrested on February 13, 2020.

Echesa and his co-accused were granted Sh1 million bail on February 17 after denying all the charges against them.

They appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony by conspiring to make a document with intent to defraud.

Echesa, Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth denied 12 counts of fraud-related charges.