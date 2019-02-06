DPP turns gun on Kasarani preacher accused of preying on schoolgirls





The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked the public to provide information that may lead to the arrest of youthful Kasarani preacher Ken Gomeri who has been accused of preying on schoolgirls.

The claims against Gomeri were first made on social media by a user identified as Purity, who lined up some of the alleged victims who revealed their “ordeals in the hands of the preacher”.

The claims sparked heated a conversation on social media with many urging the DPP to take action.

The DPP now wants members of the public to provide information that would help launch investigations against the pastor.

“If you have information and evidence relating to the same please send it to [email protected],” DPP tweeted Tuesday.

A second tweet added; “Please note that you are not being asked to investigate BUT to provide information that will lead to investigations.”