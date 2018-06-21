Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji during a press conference on June 13, 2018. PHOTO | NATION

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Noordin Haji has reshuffled top officers in his office and several stations in a bid to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery.

The changes affected serving deputy and senior prosecuting counsels in several departments.

Ms Emily Kamau will take charge as deputy Director of the Economic, International and Emerging crime department. Ms Kamau, a Senior Assistant Prosecuting counsel, was serving in the anti- corruption departments and she is currently prosecuting the 43 NYS suspects.

Mr Nicholas Mutuku, a deputy director of public prosecution, will now head the department of county affairs, while his colleague, Jacob Ondari takes charge of the offenses against person department. Mr Ondari was serving in the Economics, International and Emerging Crime department.

In the changes announced on Wednesday, Mr Daniel Karuri will head prosecutions in Nairobi County while serving in his current position as the station head, Milimani Court.

Notably, Mr Haji transferred three senior officers from his office to stations out of Nairobi.

Mr Victor Mule an assistant director of public prosecution has been moved to Kisumu. His colleagues Patrick Ngumo and Kaigai Karundu will take up new assignments in Kakamega and Embu respectively.

The affected officers have been ordered to prepare hand-over reports duly signed. The handing over should also have a witness and a copy sent to the Secretary of Public Prosecution for records.