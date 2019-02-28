DPP set to chair talk on extra-judicial killings in Kayole

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji addresses journalists at Enashipai Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County on December 7, 2018. PHOTO | AYUB MUIYURO

Director of Criminal Prosecution Noordin Haji will today get first hand information from Kenyans who are victims of extrajudicial police killings.

The Police Reforms Working Group, together with the Justice Center Working Group and DPP’s office have organized a community dialogue in Kayole.

The dialogue will be chaired by the DPP.

Kayole is one of the areas most hit by cases of extrajudicial executions in Nairobi.

For a long time, the area has experienced hostility between the police and victims including families that have lost many young men through police killings.

LISTENING SESSION

The community dialogue will be an interactive sharing and listening session bringing together key government agencies and community stakeholders from the area who have for a long time experienced increasing criminality and police brutality.

The victims of police abuse will have a chance to share their experiences and stories as ODPP, IPOA, and the representative from the National Police Service listen and document the challenges.

The first dialogue happened in 2017, where 68 killings were investigated. Of the 68 killings, the cases of 22 young men are currently in court.

The petition by the International Justice Mission (IJM) a human rights body whose mission is to protect the poor from violence- cites 22 cases in which police justified excessive use of force, even in cases involving minors.

The 22 families have sued the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Attorney General.

PREVENT KILLINGS

The petitioners and IJM say the IG has not taken enough steps to adopt positive measures to prevent extrajudicial killings.

According to the petitioners, the AG, for his part, has unqualified obligation to advise the President on why a commission of inquiry is necessary to probe and address specific and systemic factors contributing to the high rate of extrajudicial killings in the country.

Recently, the IG was directed to respond to a suit over extrajudicial killings.

High Court judge Chacha Mwita also gave the Attorney General more time to file responses in the case.

This dialogue aims to mend the relationship between the police and the community and develop a better co-existing solution