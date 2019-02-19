DPP to appeal 600k fine for ministry cashier who stole Sh12 million

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji during a recent appearance before the National Assembly's Justice & Legal Affairs Committee. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji is set to appeal a sentencing in which a former cashier at the Ministry of Higher Education was fined Sh600,000 for stealing Sh12,980,000.

Perminus Njoroge Kamau was fined the amount with an alternative of serving one year in jail for the crime committed in 2011.

Njoroge had been charged with unlawful acquisition of Sh12, 980, 000 while serving in the government.

The DPP, through the office twitter account, said he would challenge the controversial sentencing even as Kenyans online weighed in on the Sh600,000 fine seen to be too lenient for the crime.

Former cashier with Ministry of higher education, science & technolog Perminus K. Njoroge fined sh 600,000 or 1 year imprisonment for unlawful acquisition of sh 12, 980,000 from Ministry in 2011. DPP to appeal against the sentence#AntiCorruption_ODPP — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) February 19, 2019

Hashy King commented, “Stealing 12m gets fined 600k…wow…there goes our judiciary.”

Paul Gichia wrote, “If the 12.98 M were recovered that fine is ok. Else that will be a joke.”

Bernard Kaibe stated, “That’s mockery to Kenyans 12millions and fine 600k its laughable.”

Wanjala Kevin commented, “Reasons why corruption will never end. What about the rest if the money? He should return it all then pay the damn fine with his money… Come on”

Ian Amoshe added, “In other words, Njoroge gets a profit of 12.3 M from doing nothing. Wow, ahsante Judiciary. Hakuna matata. Iko Matatu tu.”

Philip Musyoka stated, “Joke of the year is proudly brought to you by the judiciary.”