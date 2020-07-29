DPP orders investigations into police brutality at City Hall





The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has ordered for the investigation of the brutal assault on Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu on Tuesday afternoon at the Nairobi County Assembly.

In a statement, Mr Haji said that he had instructed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter and hand over the file to his office.

APPROPRIATE ACTION

“Pursuant to Article 157 of the Kenyan Constitution. I have directed the IPOA and DCI, through the IG, to have the matter expedited and the result file forwarded to my office for appropriate action,” Haji said in a statement.

Mr Haji said that the matter was brought to his attention by reports on various platforms of social media.

This saw him contact the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai who assured him that investigation into the matter had commenced and was at an advanced stage.

On Tuesday, running battles, teargas and chaos characterised Nairobi County Assembly as police engaged MCAs who wanted to hand over an impeachment notice to Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The ward representatives also wanted to hand over a court order which suspended the recent appointment of Mr Edwin Gichana as the Clerk.

HARASSMENT

However, police blocked the ward representatives from accessing Elachi’s office.

Haji’s orders came hours after IPOA issued a statement on police harassment at City Hall.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori on Tuesday said the authority has contacted some of the people who were present during the chaos that unfolded at the County Assembly of Nairobi.

The police oversight authority said that in its enquiry it will seek to establish the role played by police officers who were deployed at the premise during the fracas in which at least one case of injury to a Member of the County Assembly was reported.

“Whenever law enforcers apply force in quelling situations, they shall always ensure it is proportionate in accordance with the law and any excessive use of it is condemned and attracts stiff penalties,” Makori said.

“The Authority remains independent and impartial in handling and investigating all complaints,” she added.