DPP opposes bail for Oti, Nairobi’s ‘most wanted criminal’





The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wants Nairobi’s most wanted criminal, who is facing multiple robbery with violence charges remanded during trial.

State counsel Ann Kirimi opposed bail and bond terms for Vincent Otieno Odhiambo alias Oti, who is facing a total of four robbery with violence charges at the Kibera law courts.

Oti is accused of robbing four people, including a police officer at Kawangware and Suna Estate in Wanyee within Dagoretti sub county, Nairobi while armed with a pistol between July and August.

In one of the cases, he is charged with robbing the cop of his Jericho pistol worth Sh50,000 and a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, Sh29,000 and personal belongings all valued at Sh102,000 in Kawangware on August 4 while armed with a pistol.

In the count, he is accused of robbing the policeman jointly with his accomplice Musa Ouma Onyango, who denied the charges and claimed to be an Uber driver.

Oti denied all the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa at the Kibera law courts and claimed he was entitled to bail and bonds under the law as any other Kenyan.

He claimed he was injured during his arrest and police did not take him for treatment and pleaded to be released on bail terms.

“The accused person -Oti- is facing similar (violent robbery) charges – before you. The possibility of continuing to commit the same offences if released is very high,” Ms. Kirimi told the court.

“He is facing four (robbery with violence) counts before you. The view of the prosecution is that he is a dangerous person to be released to the public.”

Oti was arrested alongside Mr Onyango after police surveillance cameras captured them in the act of robbing one of the victims in Kawangware.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Dagoretti offices trailed and arrested the duo.

Oti is wanted by various police stations in Nairobi and more than four members of his gang are in remand after they were arrested and charged with similar charges.

The DCI detectives believe more victims are likely to lodge complaints after learning of his arrest.

The court will deliver its ruling on the bail hearing on November 4.