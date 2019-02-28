DPP Noordin Haji now goes for ‘happy chap’ Hessy wa Dandora





Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has undertaken to follow up claims of extra judicial killings by shadowy crime buster ‘Hessy wa Dandora.’

The DPP pledged to follow up the matter with the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to ensure investigations are launched into the faceless crime buster.

The feared faceless crime buster operates by issuing death warnings to criminals and has taken credit for shooting dead criminals and posting their bloody pictures on their social media page.

Late last year Boinnet disowned Hessy Wa Dandora saying he is not a police officer during an interview with Citizen TV‘s Jeff Koinange.

The police boss had however acknowledged knowing the person whom he described as just a happy chap who has an interest on security matters.

Haji urged the community to expose criminals assuring them of witness protection and provided a telephone number to anonymously report crime and their concerns in the quest for justice.

“Those who have spoken and exposed sensitive issues in this forum must be protected by local administration,” Haji said during a forum to address executions by police in Kayole.

At the same time, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti admitted that police officers have been engaged in extra-judicial killings of citizens and vowed to tame them.

“I acknowledge that the police kill innocent civilians unlawfully and it is a fact because I have seen it. I stand before God if myself or anybody who will ever cover for someone who has killed an innocent person let God curse me. I am saying no one will ever cover for a police officer who kills under my watch,” said Kinoti in his bold public admission.

The DCI and DPP were lauded by members of the community and human rights defenders present at the public forum for their undertaking to tame police killings and commitment to justice.

“As the Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG-K) we are committed to partnering with all the stakeholders to ensure that we address the issue of excessive use of force by police,” said Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya.