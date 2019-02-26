DPP loses round one in Sh10 million “Uhuru phone call” fraud case

The suspects alleged to have conned Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali out of Sh10 million by mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta's voice and pretending to sell land. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

The seven suspects accused of defrauding Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali Sh10 million after mimicking the voice of President Uhuru Kenyatta will take plea on Wednesday.

They are charged with conspiring to defraud Merali pretending they were in a position to sell him a parcel of land in Milimani, Nairobi.

Mr Joseph Waswa, Mr Duncan Muchai, Mr Isaack Wanyonyi, Mr William Simiyu, Mr David Kikuyu, Mr Gilbert Kirunja and Mr Antony Wafula Simiyu allegedly committed the offence between January 24 and February 1, 2019 at Prime Bank Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

They were arraigned before chief magistrate Francis Andayi after the rejection of an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have them detained for 10 more days to enable police conclude investigations.

Senior principal magistrate Peter Ooko threw out the application by the DPP through senior assistant deputy DPP Edwin Okello.

Defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta had opposed the application, saying the central issue was the telephone number used to call Mr Merali.

“I know as a fact that this mobile number 0722208842 belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mr Ombeta said. “He once called me using the same number.”