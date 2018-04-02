Directorate of Public Prosecution Noordin Mohamed Haji. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

The office of the directorate of public prosecution has directed police to probe a rape case involving an upcoming musician and two rugby players.

The singer Wendy Kemunto over the weekend accused two rugby players of raping her overnight on her birthday on February 10.

The singer, in a series of Insta posts, revealed that she became pregnant after the ordeal.

She said one of the rugby players, whose performance in the Kenya Sevens team has stunned many, had threatened to sue if she went public.

Kemunto in her posts claimed that the player had lured her to his home after a night out and raped her in the company of his friend.

Screenshots of her ordeal were shared online as users called for the arrest and charging of the rugby players.

Twitter users launched a campaign using the hashtag #justiceforkemunto to exert pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

The Kenya Rugby Union on Monday also issued a statement saying that it does not condone sexual harassment and that it would await the outcome of police investigations.

“The matter will be reviewed as soon as practicable by the KRU, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players. KRU wishes to state that it does not condone sexual harassment or any other activity that goes against the spirit of World Rugby Regulation 20 and remains committed to continued respect, empowerment and increased participation of women in all aspects of the sport of rugby,” the statement read in part.

@ODPP_KE treats information about rape very seriously. Be rest assured that the matter is being given due urgent attention. The @ODPP_KE has already got in touch with Kilimani DCIO CC @DCI_Kenya and action is being taken. #justiceforkemunto — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) April 1, 2018

The @ODPP_KE has already contacted the Victim and appropriate action is being taken in consultation with DCIO Kilimani cc @DCI_Kenya #justiceforkemunto — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) April 1, 2018





