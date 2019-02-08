DPP refuses to charge woman arrested for filming police officers





A woman who was arrested on Tuesday morning for filming police officers who were involved in a tussle with a female passenger will not be charged.

This follows the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) rejection of the charges against Sophia Njeri who appeared at Makadara court on Friday and charged with obstructing the execution of police duty.

According to the prosecution, the woman did not committed any crime and hence she won’t be charged.

Subsequently, the file has been rejected and recalled by DPP Noordin Haji.

Ms Njeri was arrested and later released on a police cash bail of Sh10,000.

She was represented by lawyer John Lewis Onkedi of Onkendi Ombiro & Co. Advocates, who picked her case when Kenyans on Twitter, through the hashtag #ReleaseNjeri demanded for her release.

LAW AND ORDER

Her arrest came after her video captured five traffic officers roughing up a woman passenger went viral online.

The three female and two male traffic officers were filmed attempting to force the passenger from the front seat of a minibus that had been impounded along Thika Superhighway.

After Njeri’s release, city lawyer Nelson Havi praised the DPP saying that credit should be given where it is due.

“We must give credit to the @ODPP_KE whenever he scores high and acts for the greater good of the public and the rule of law. Thank you for rejecting the irregular criminal charges proffered against Lady Njeri, for filming police officers conducting an arrest,” he tweeted.