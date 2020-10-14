DPP approves murder charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, her bodyguard

Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, when she appeared before the Mombasa Law Court on October 16, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Wednesday approved murder and assault charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa over the fatal shooting of a man last year.

The ODPP also approved charges against her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto Otieno.

Ms Jumwa and Mr Otieno are accused of killing Gumbao Jola, an uncle of the ODM politician Reuben Mwambize Katana, during the October 2019 Ganda by-election campaigns.

Detectives investigated murder, incitement to violence and assault claims against the duo.

The police were also seeking to know whether Ms Jumwa breached the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Ms Jumwa, whom the prosecution has described as confrontational and an inciter, is said to have stormed Mr Katana’s home in a convoy with her aides leading to the unfortunate incident.

The approval of the murder and assault charges against the Malindi lawmaker comes two months after she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) of Sh19 million, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.