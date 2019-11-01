DP Ruto’s wife Rachel anoints McDonald Mariga at Karen altar

Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga is now seeking divine intervention as the Kibra by-election contest hits homestretch.

Mariga on Friday morning visited Deputy President William Ruto’s altar built at his official Karen residence, for a special anointment.

Pictures shared by State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi, on social media capture the former Harambee Star player on his knees.

Standing over him is the DP’s wife Racheal Ruto and a Pastor. They both hold a bottle over his head appearing to be ready to smear Mariga’s forehead with the contents of the bottle.

“We Pray for You, Macdonald Mariga. May God be your shepherd? It has been said before, “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another.” Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”,” wrote Mr Itumbi.

THEIR ROLES

In the Biblical days, Kings and leaders chosen by God, first had to be anointed by a prophet of their time before they take up their roles.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted November 7, 2019 as the date for the Kibra parliamentary by-election.