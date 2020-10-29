DP Ruto’s Sh750,000 gift causes rift among boda boda riders





Deputy President William Ruto’s Sh750,000 gift to Kitengela boda-boda operators has split the group.

Some of the 7,512 riders have criticised the manner in which the money was shared, pointing the finger at their leaders and politicians.

The money was intended for an income generating project but was instead given to particular riders.

When Dr Ruto visited a local church for a funds drive on September 13, he invited members of the Kitengela Boda Boda Sacco to his official residence in Karen.

However, politicians are said to have stepped in and invited riders who do not belong to sacco to the October 7 meeting.

The money was handed to the riders’ leadership by Nominated Senator Mary Seneta.

Kitengela riders received Sh650,000 while their Isinya counterparts were given Sh100,000.

Kitengela Boda Boda Sacco faction chaired by Mr Daniel Muiruri blamed the dispute on politicians.

“The sacco will find other means of funding our projects for we never received a coin,” Mr Muiruri said Wednesday.